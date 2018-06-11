EL PASO — KVUE is hanging out in El Paso to cover the Beto O'Rourke watch party. Keep checking back here for the latest updates!
4:18 p.m. - Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the official O’Rourke watch party.
4:01 p.m. - Local, state and national media are all in attendance at the O'Rourke watch party.
3:47 p.m. - O'Rourke stopped for lunch at Whataburger before heading to Southwest University Park.
12:11 p.m. - A U.S. Border Patrol "crowd control" training exercise that was supposed to take place in El Paso today has been canceled.
11:55 a.m. - Kris Betts is in El Paso, where O'Rourke will be joining 7,500 supporters at Southwest University Park. He voted in El Paso earlier this morning.