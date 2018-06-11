EL PASO — KVUE is hanging out in El Paso to cover the Beto O'Rourke watch party. Keep checking back here for the latest updates!

4:18 p.m. - Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the official O’Rourke watch party.

4:01 p.m. - Local, state and national media are all in attendance at the O'Rourke watch party.

The media “scrum” at Beto O’Rourke’s official watch party here in his hometown of El Paso, Texas. Local, state and national media all here as the country watches if Texas voters will elect their first statewide democrat in 30 years. #votetexas pic.twitter.com/wCp6UVenMk — Kris Betts (@KrisB_KVUE) November 6, 2018

3:47 p.m. - O'Rourke stopped for lunch at Whataburger before heading to Southwest University Park.

Beto O’Rourke stopping for lunch at Whataburger in El Paso before he heads to the city’s baseball stadium for a watch party with 7,500 supporters tonight. https://t.co/k36cN0eaSI — Kris Betts (@KrisB_KVUE) November 6, 2018

12:11 p.m. - A U.S. Border Patrol "crowd control" training exercise that was supposed to take place in El Paso today has been canceled.

This was supposed to take place in El Paso today https://t.co/NtiDmTadHq — Kris Betts (@KrisB_KVUE) November 6, 2018

11:55 a.m. - Kris Betts is in El Paso, where O'Rourke will be joining 7,500 supporters at Southwest University Park. He voted in El Paso earlier this morning.

I’m in El Paso where Beto O’Rourke will be joining 7,500 supporters at the city’s baseball stadium tonight. He voted in his home town this morning and is spending the day bringing water & food to polling volunteers. LIVE COVERAGE all night on @KVUE! pic.twitter.com/YpNKN53qnl — Kris Betts (@KrisB_KVUE) November 6, 2018

