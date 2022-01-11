LIST: Where to get freebies in Austin with your 'I Voted' sticker

Some Austin businesses are offering freebies or discounts if you show your "I Voted" sticker.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It's important to get out and vote in every election to make your voice heard. But freebies don't hurt either.

Some Austin businesses are offering freebies or discounts if you show your "I Voted" sticker, proving you cast your ballot in the upcoming election.

The Soup Peddler is giving out a free cup of soup to everyone with an "I Voted" sticker during early voting and on Election Day. You can get a free soup with the purchase of a sandwich or salad.

Cuppa Austin is offering a free small drip coffee or half off any drink if you show up with an "I Voted" sticker.

Kerbey Lane Cafe will give you a free pancake with your election sticker – but only on Election Day. If you vote early, you're encouraged to keep your sticker to bring in on Election Day.

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. For a rundown of everything you need to vote, check out our voter guide.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter