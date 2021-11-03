Two of three Leander ISD school propositions fail

The proposition that did pass will provide millions for technology upgrades.

LEANDER, Texas — As a result of the November election, one school district that's seeing a lot of growth won't be able to use bond money to build new campuses.

The majority of voters in Leander's school district were against two of the three proposed bonds in Tuesday's election. Here's a quick rundown:

Prop A would have built new schools and renovated current facilities. It failed by a 51-49% vote.

Prop B will generate $33 million for technology upgrades. It passed by a 52-48% vote.

Prop C would have renovated performing arts centers and high school auditoriums. It also failed by a 52-48% vote.

Leaders in Leander ISD predict they'll have 12,000 new students by 2030. They say in order to have enough space for that growth, they'll need nine new schools.

On Wednesday, they said they're now considering other steps to get new campuses and renovate current ones. Those include:

using money from their saving's account

reallocating money from the operational budget

redrawing attendance zones

using portable classrooms

calling another bond election