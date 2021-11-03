x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vote Texas

Two of three Leander ISD school propositions fail

The proposition that did pass will provide millions for technology upgrades.

LEANDER, Texas — As a result of the November election, one school district that's seeing a lot of growth won't be able to use bond money to build new campuses.

The majority of voters in Leander's school district were against two of the three proposed bonds in Tuesday's election. Here's a quick rundown:

  • Prop A would have built new schools and renovated current facilities. It failed by a 51-49% vote.
  • Prop B will generate $33 million for technology upgrades. It passed by a 52-48% vote.
  • Prop C would have renovated performing arts centers and high school auditoriums. It also failed by a 52-48% vote.

Related Articles

Leaders in Leander ISD predict they'll have 12,000 new students by 2030. They say in order to have enough space for that growth, they'll need nine new schools.

On Wednesday, they said they're now considering other steps to get new campuses and renovate current ones. Those include:

  • using money from their saving's account
  • reallocating money from the operational budget
  • redrawing attendance zones
  • using portable classrooms
  • calling another bond election

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Prop A, police staffing initiative, fails to pass in Austin

RADAR: Strong cold front pushing through Wednesday; wet and chilly all day

LIST: Which Austin-area providers are receiving pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses?

In Other News

Voters pass all 8 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution