x
Vote Texas

Kamala Harris visited LBJ Presidential Library before keynote address Saturday

When in the Civil Rights exhibit, Harris and Johnson had a conversation near the desk where President LBJ signed the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

AUSTIN, Texas — Vice President Kamala Harris visited the LBJ Presidential Library on Saturday before she gave her keynote address for the Texas Democrats. 

When visiting the library, Harris was met by President Johnson's daughter, Luci Baines Johnson, and other members of her family. The pair met inside the Civil Rights exhibit within the Library.

When in the Civil Rights exhibit, Harris and Johnson had a conversation near the desk where President LBJ signed the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The Voting Rights Act not only outlawed discriminatory voting practices against people of color but also enforced the 15th Amendment in the Constitution. 

The Act was signed 95 years after the 15th Amendment was added, which permanently stopped the racist obstacles of:

  • Poll taxes – a fixed sum of money people were required to pay before they could cast a ballot, without reference to income or resources from that person
  • Literacy tests – a test given to voters of color to ascertain their ability to read or write English. This was a requirement for people of color to take before they could register to vote.
  • Physical violence when attempting to register to vote or to vote
  • Harassment 
  • Intimidation

The Act allowed voters of color to not only register but also cast their vote without fear or blockades preventing them from doing so.

Luci Baines Johnson was behind President LBJ when he signed the 1965 Voting Rights Act at the U.S. Capitol. 

Credit: LBJ Library/Jay Godwin

The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 11. Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For more of what you need to know before heading to the polls this election, check out our KVUE voter guide.

