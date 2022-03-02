Indicted police officer Justin Berry, former Austin Councilmember Ellen Troxclair to face runoff

The two will advance to a runoff in the Republican primary for Texas House District 19.

AUSTIN, Texas — Indicted Austin police officer Justin Berry and former Austin Councilmember Ellen Troxclair will advance to a runoff for the Republican candidacy in Texas House District 19.

The district includes Fredericksburg, Boerne and Burnet. The seat became vacant after current District 19 Rep. James White (R-Hillister) decided to run for Texas agriculture commissioner.

Berry is one of 19 Austin police officers indicted for excessive use of force during the May 2020 protests against police brutality in Downtown Austin. Berry has denied any wrongdoing and accused Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza of trying “to influence my election.”

With all of my heart, thank you. Because of YOU, we made the runoff with all the momentum on our side!

Garza responded to those allegations, saying, "Our office investigates and prosecutes any person who causes harm in our community regardless of who causes it."

Two men shot by police with lead-pellet beanbag rounds agreed to a $10 million settlement with the City after they were left with permanent injuries.

Berry made a key issue of his campaign to “support law enforcement.”

Our many months of hard work have paid off. With your help, I placed first in the primary election for House District...

Troxclair was the youngest woman to ever serve on the Austin City Council. During her time on the council, she was the lone conservative member and pushed to lower property taxes by pushing Austin’s homestead exemption.

On Tuesday night, Berry and Troxclair led the GOP primary, coming in ahead of two other candidates. The winner of May’s runoff will face Democrat Pam Baggett.

