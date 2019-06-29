AUSTIN, Texas — Just two days after his appearance in the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Julian Castro visited his supporters in Austin.

Castro made a guest appearance at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser at Cheer Up Charlies in Downtown Austin Friday evening.

A spokesperson with the Texas Democratic Party told KVUE more than 250 people paid to meet him.

During the rally, Castro received a round of applause from the crowd after he asked them how he performed at Wednesday's debate.

"What I did Wednesday night was that I earned more of these cameras that were here. I earned more eyeballs on this campaign. I earned those $5 to $10 contributions being made to the campaign right now," Castro said.

He said it was very clear he needed to introduce himself and wanted people to know what he'd do for them.

"Even though sometimes I was derided as the 'other Texan,' and a few months ago, people made it seem like I should get out of the race, I knew that that was ... it had zero merit to it," he said. "I'd just done what our families do ... is that I kept working hard, day in and day out."

As part of his speech Friday night, Castro talked about how his roles as a council member and mayor in San Antonio and then as a U.S. secretary under President Barack Obama helped prepare him to run for president.

He touted some of his campaign promises, including immigration reform; making public state universities, community colleges and trade schools tuition-free; and a women's right to choose.

In an interview with reporters, Castro said he received almost 16,000 new unique donors in the 24 hours after the debate, calling it the best fundraising he's had.

"I don't want to be a flash-in-the-pan candidate. I'm committed to steadily building a stronger and stronger campaign. That's what's been happening so far," he said.

Castro is headed to Clint, Texas on Saturday, where he will visit a Border Patrol facility Saturday morning.

While Castro was meeting and greeting with supporters, opponent Beto O'Rourke was also in Austin Friday night, holding a meet-and-greet of his own.

