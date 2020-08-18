Native Austinite Jennifer Virden announces campaign for Austin City Council

She is vying to represent District 10, a seat currently held by Alison Alter.

AUSTIN, Texas — Native Austinite Jennifer Virden formally announced her campaign for city council on Monday, filing to appear on the ballot in the November election for District 10.

"Our city is faced with several dire issues: a proposed $7.1 billion Project Connect 'train wreck' that we cannot afford, an exploding homeless population and inadequate support for our core public safety services," Virden said.

Virden stated that dealing with Project Connect will be the banner issue for her campaign, Jennifer for Austin.

"This is the absolute worst time to raise taxes for old, tired transportation technology. Austinites and local businesses alike are struggling right now. To increase city property taxes by 25% is downright irresponsible and tone-deaf," she said. "We should wait and see what the 'new normal' is for Austin post-COVID. With that in mind, let’s use this as an opportunity to explore real mobility options that are already out there, and then lead with a tech-forward approach."

Virden grew up in the Norwest Hills area and went to school at Doss Elementary, Murchison Middle School and Anderson High School. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned a degree in finance.

"Austin has been a special place where people wanted to be, with a reasonable cost of living and abundant natural resources that matched our unique population. Rather than disregarding property rights and stressing our parks, greenbelts and creeks, we should be implementing thoughtful growth policy. Let’s 'Keep Austin, Austin' and stop heading in the direction of Portland, Seattle and Los Angeles," she said.

District 10 is currently represented by Councilmember Alison Alter.