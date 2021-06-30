State Rep. James White launches campaign for Texas agriculture commissioner

White will challenge incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who announced his bid for reelection earlier this month.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, State Rep. James White (R-Hillister) launched his campaign to run for Texas agriculture commissioner.

White will challenge incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who announced his bid for reelection earlier this month, putting to rest speculation he would challenge Gov. Greg Abbott for Texas governorship.

"Texas leads the nation in agriculture. Our state would not be the same without the hardworking farmers and ranchers that provide the fuel, fiber and food for our nation," said White. "The combination of my proven conservative record, experience on agriculture issues and commitment to integrity and ethics makes me the right candidate to steer this crucial agency back in the right direction."

White recently announced his retirement from the Texas House after six sessions in the Legislature, before teasing his run for commissioner on a Lubbock radio show. Shortly after, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan tweeted his support.

Agriculture Commissioner James White has an excellent ring to it. Who is with me? #txlege pic.twitter.com/0IGqov2CuA — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) June 24, 2021

In a press release, White emphasized his support for former President Donald Trump, highlighting that he served as an advisory board member for Black Voices for Trump.

“Throughout his six terms in the Texas House, White has stood strong for border security, reducing taxes and spending, and eliminating the bureaucratic red tape that harms small business and economic growth,” the release said.

White was part of the House committee this past legislative session involved in negotiating a compromise between the two chambers on the Texas permitless carry bill, helping get the bill passed into law.

White lives with his wife, Gem, in Tyler County. He is an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and the Texas Farm Bureau.