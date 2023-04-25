$522M Hutto ISD bond on May ballot

The bond is three propositions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Next month, Hutto ISD residents will vote on a bond totaling $522 million.

The bond is three propositions. Prop A is the biggest one at $471 million. It would go towards adding two new elementary schools, the expansion of the middle school, which is currently using portable classrooms, and expanding the ninth grade center into a second high school.

"We are experiencing some phenomenal growth. Demographics project having us doubling our population in the next 10 years. Just in the next years alone, we're expecting another 700-800 students for the 2023-2024 school year," said Superintendent Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas.

Hutto is the fourth fastest-growing district in Central Texas. It has seen a 29% increase in enrollment in the past five years. Also included in Prop A is $68 million for more classrooms, improving the Hutto ISD auto mechanics facility and adding a robotics building.

Grandparent Gloria Gibbons has lived in Hutto for six years. She has two grandsons in the school district. She was at the polls on Monday supporting the bond.

"I am not going to deny that is a lot of money, but we are growing and need to have room to put students, need facilities to educate those students. We need the necessary equipment to educate those students because this is a growing area right here," said Gibbons.

Proposition B calls for technology improvements for students. Meanwhile, Prop C is $40 million and calls for an academic center and special education 18+ program.

