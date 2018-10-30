AUSTIN — No ride, no problem!

Thanks to Capital Metro, lack of transportation is no longer an excuse for not getting out to vote on Election Day, Nov. 6.

CapMetro will be providing free services, including MetroAccess, on Election Day. Bus and rail services will offer easy access to many polling places across town without the hassle or costs of parking.

“It's 21st-centuryry thinking – whatever it takes to get people to the polls I think is important," said Chris Cann, an Austin resident.

People throughout Austin tell KVUE because of this, there's zero excuses to not vote.

“I mean its accessibility for everybody I think, you know? Just having that for everybody available for everyone," said Jessica Pantoja, another Austin resident.

Hilary Cooper of Lakeway agrees.

“I think its pretty great that they’re offering free rides to people that probably can’t get to where they can’t vote, so I think that’s pretty awesome,” said Cooper.

Lime scooters will offer two free rides for 30 minutes each, to and from polling places by using the promo code LIME2VOTE18.

“I would love to just grab a group of friends, get on the Lime scooters and go vote together," said Perry Rogers.

Lyft teamed up with vote.org to distribute a 50 percent discount on their mobile app. Uber is offering $10 off of one ride to a polling location.

“I might get out and … 'rah rah' my friends to get out and vote on that day," said Cann.

For more information and a list of routes and services to polling locations, click here.

