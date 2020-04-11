Houston police chief blames Texas Democrats' loss on Austin City Council members

Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo called out councilmembers Greg Casar and Jimmy Flannigan in a tweet.

AUSTIN, Texas — In a tweet late Tuesday night, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo blamed the Texas Democrats' loss on the Austin City Council.

"Texas Democrats can thank 'socialist democrats and defund the police crowd' led by [Greg Casar and Jimmy Flannigan] and the rest of the Austin City Council," Acevedo said. "Fact, Americans and Texans want better policing, not de-policing, and they don’t want anything to do with any form of socialism."

The tweet was in response to Austin lawyer Adam Lowey quoting Quorum Report Editor Scott Braddock: "'This is true until it's not: there are more Republican voters in Texas than Democratic voters.' Proven true again today."

President Donald Trump claimed victory over the state of Texas on election night, earning 38 electoral votes. As of Wednesday afternoon with 84% reporting, Trump had received 5.83 million votes (52.26%) while Joe Biden earned 5.17 million (46.33%).

Councilmembers Casar and Flannigan were both up for reelection this year. Casar claimed victory over his opponents Louis Herrin and Ramesses Setepenre with 67% of the vote. Flannigan (40%) will face opponent Mackenzie Kelly (33%) in a runoff.

Chief Acevedo resigned as chief of the APD in 2016 to become Houston police chief.