Mike Siegel (D) concedes to incumbent Michael McCaul (R) in U.S. House District 10 race

McCaul has represented the district since 2005.

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Mike Siegel has conceded the U.S. House of Representatives - District 10 race to incumbent Republican Michael McCaul.

This was Siegel’s second bid to become District 10’s representative. In 2018, he competed against McCaul, ultimately losing the race that November. McCaul has represented the district, which stretches all the way from Travis and Bastrop counties to West Houston, since 2005.

According to his official website, McCaul is a fourth-generation Texan. He is chairman emeritus of the House Homeland Security Committee and a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. His website states he has recently been named the "third most effective member of Congress."

Prior to his congressional career, McCaul served as the Chief of Counter-Terrorism and National Security in the U.S. Attorney's office in Texas and led the Joint Terrorism Task Force. He also served as Texas Deputy General under now-U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, as well as served as a federal prosecutor in the Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section in Washington D.C.

McCaul's website states that he has spent his career fighting for bipartisan solutions to stop the drug overdose epidemic, defending the U.S. against cyber threats, ending human trafficking, combating foreign and domestic terrorism and protecting people with pre-existing conditions. Read more about McCaul's stances on a variety of issues.

McCaul earned a B.A. in business and history from Trinity University, holds a J.D. from St. Mary's University School of Law and is a graduate of the Senior Executive Fellows Program of the School of Government at Harvard University. He lives in Austin with his wife, with whom he has five children.

In August, KVUE's Ashley Goudeau spoke with McCaul about his campaign for reelection.

McCaul released the following statement in response to his win:

"I am deeply honored by the confidence the people of TX-10 have placed in me to serve them in Congress. I have run this campaign advancing the idea that Texans deserve a representative who will go to Washington to fight for a better future and deliver results every step of the way. I have spent my entire career bringing people together to get good things done for the American people. The people of this district, from Austin to Brenham to the Houston suburbs, know that I will do right by them and make sure their voices are heard. Though we have endured much this year, I firmly believe America is on the precipice of accomplishing extraordinary things. By working together, we can overcome any obstacle and lift up our citizens so that they can achieve their own American Dream."

After the race was called on Tuesday night, Mike Siegel tweeted the following:

My love to everyone who joined this wonderful ride. The struggle continues. pic.twitter.com/EMQgMc5PbU — Mike Siegel (@SiegelForTexas) November 4, 2020