How to get a free slice of pizza for voting this year

From the ballot box to the pizza box, here is what you 'knead' to know.

AUSTIN, Texas — You can earn a free slice of pizza by doing your civic duty this election season.

Home Slice Pizza is offering a free slice of pizza to any guest who shows up wearing an "I voted" sticker.

The deal will run from Oct. 13 when early voting begins to Nov. 3.

Both locations of Home Slice Pizza – South Congress and North Loop – will be participating in the offer.

The pizza joint also said staff members will receive three hours of pay upon submitting proof of voting. It is offering up to eight hours of paid time off to employees who volunteer at local polling centers.

Patio dining is open at both Home Slice Pizza locations with contact-free service and QR code menus, the restaurant said.

Home Slice Pizza isn’t the only local restaurant encouraging staff and customers to vote this year. Last week, Austin-based fast food chain P. Terry's Burger Stand announced it will provide its employees one hour of PTO to support early voting.

P. Terry’s said the “get out the vote” initiative will encourage voting and allow employees at all its 18 locations to vote while on the clock if necessary.

As part of its efforts, P. Terry’s will help coordinate rides to poll locations and provide information about polling places, dates, times and FAQs about the candidates.

The burger restaurant also said its Westlake location will be an approved polling location on Election Day, Nov. 3, to help alleviate the concerns of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.