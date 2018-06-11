TEXAS — Several Texans have been searching political topics as the 2018 Midterm Elections heat up, but two topics in particular have been searched more than others, according to Google Trends.

Health care and immigration are the top searched political topics in Texas as major races such as the Texas Governor and U.S. Senate take the stage on Election Day, Google Trends reported.

Here's a look at a Google chart of top political searches.

According to the chart, health care and immigration tossed for the top spot the night before the elections, but health care searches dominated on Election Day.

Other trending searched topics include abortion, social security, minimum wage, tarriffs and guns.

For a look at a full list of top political Google trends, click here.

