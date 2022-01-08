Gov. Greg Abbott to hold campaign rally in Lockhart Sunday afternoon

The event will take place at 208 S. Commerce St. at 3 p.m. on Jan. 9.

LOCKHART, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a campaign rally in Lockhart on Sunday, Jan. 9, as part of his “Celebration of Texas Tour,” which includes 60 campaign stops in under two months.



Abbott announced his bid for a third term at an event in McAllen on Saturday afternoon.

He is facing a couple Republican challengers, including former State Sen. Don Huffins of Dallas and former Texas GOP Chair Allen West. On the left, he could face former Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

At his Saturday reelection campaign announcement in the Rio Grande Valley, Abbott discussed his goal to win the Hispanic vote. His campaign told The Texas Tribune its objective is to supercharge turnout in the GOP primary.

"It's fundamental math and science that the more voters vote in the primary, the more voters will vote for you in the general election," said Dave Carney, Abbott's top political adviser.

His campaign said it is focusing on the general election. The media blitz includes advertising across TV and radio throughout the primary, with $1.3 million in airtime already booked through the end of January, according to Amplify Media Strategy.

An early poll by Quinnipiac University last month showed Abbott ahead of O’Rourke by about 15 points. Abbott was preferred by 52% of respondents over O'Rourke's 37%, with a majority of voters saying the former El Paso congressman is too liberal.

The University surveyed more than 1,200 registered voters in Texas, out of an estimated 16.9 million in the state.