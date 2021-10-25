Texas Gov. Greg Abbott endorses Austin police ballot item, Prop A

Meanwhile, the Austin Firefighters Association and EMS Association have both voiced opposition for the proposition.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted his endorsement for Austin's police staffing ballot item, Proposition A.

"Defunding police has been a disaster in cities across the country," he said. "Austinites - vote FOR Prop A to support law enforcement & keep your community safe."

If approved by voters, Prop A would increase Austin police staffing to two officers per 1,000 citizens, increase yearly training and increase minority hiring and community engagement.

The City said it would cost between $54.3 million and $119.8 million per year for the next five years, which is added on top of the department's budget of $443 million city council approved for this fiscal year. The proposition could also divert funding from other services such as the Austin Fire Department and Austin Travis-County EMS.

The Austin firefighter and Austin-Travis County EMS unions, as well as the local American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employee Voting, have all voiced their opposition to the proposition.

