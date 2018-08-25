AUSTIN — KVUE News, in conjunction with the Greater Austin and San Marcos Chambers of Commerce, will host a debate between U.S. House of Representatives District 21 Candidates Joseph Kopser (D) and Chip Roy (R).

The District 21 seat is one that could tip the scales of power in Congress. Currently, Republicans control the House but if the Democrats gain about 25 seats they would take control. Statistical analysts said there's a chance that could happen.

District 21 encompasses all of Gillespie and Blanco counties, plus parts of Southwest Austin, Hays, and Comal counties.

Republican Lamar Smith has represented the district since 1987. Last November, he announced he was not seeking re-election and wrote in a letter to friends and family that now seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the district.

Democrat Joseph Kopser and Republican Chip Roy are going head to head to represent the district.

Kopser is a West Point Graduate and Army Veteran who served in the Iraq war. He founded the mobility company RideScout, which he later sold. Afterward, he spent time campaigning for former President Barack Obama.

Roy graduated from the University of Virginia and earned his JD at the University of Texas at Austin. Among other assignments, he served as the First Assistant Attorney General of Texas and as a United States Attorney in the Eastern District. He was Senator Ted Cruz's Chief of Staff, an advisor to former Governor Rick Perry and most recently served as the VP of Strategy for the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

The debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 16 at the Google Fiber Space in Downtown Austin, located at 201 Colorado Street, from noon to 1 p.m.

The debate will be moderated by KVUE Political Reporter Ashley Goudeau.

According to the Austin Chamber of Commerce, all general admission tickets for the debate are sold out.

People without tickets can watch the debate live on KVUE.com and on the KVUE Facebook Page.

© 2018 KVUE-TV