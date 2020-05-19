Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses MJ Hegar in Texas' Democratic U.S. Senate runoff

The high-profile nod on Tuesday follows a cascade of endorsements for Hegar and Royce West, who will face off in a primary runoff election on July 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed candidate MJ Hegar as she heads to a runoff election against Royce West, both vying to be the Democratic Party’s U.S. Senate nominee for Texas.

The high-profile nod on Tuesday follows a cascade of endorsements for the two candidates, who will face off in a primary runoff election on July 14. The winner will run against Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November.

“As a decorated combat veteran and working mom who has lived through many of the challenges facing Texans, MJ Hegar is a proven fighter,” Warren said in her endorsement on Tuesday. “She will ensure every Texan has affordable health care, economic opportunity and a government that works for people – not corporate special interests and billionaires. At a time when working families are being squeezed to their breaking point, we need fighters in the United States Senate like MJ Hegar who embody strength, courage, independence and an unwavering commitment to putting families first. That is why I am proud to endorse MJ Hegar in her fight to deliver real results for the people of Texas.”

In a statement, Hegar said, “I’m proud to have Senator Warren’s support and am excited to work with her to ensure our economy, health care system, and government finally put the needs of everyday Texans ahead of those of powerful special interests.”

Hegar previously endorsed Warren during her presidential primary run.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has turned campaigning in the runoff race virtual, both Hegar and West have focused on endorsements to define their campaigns.

While West said he has the support of most of his Democratic colleagues in the Texas Legislature, Hegar has secured the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Meanwhile, West has secured endorsements from former primary opponents, including third-place finisher Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez. Progressive group Democracy for America has endorsed West in the primary. The Congressional Black Caucus PAC and first black woman to serve in the Senate Carol Moseley Braun have both endorsed West, focusing on the potential for him to be the first black U.S. senator from Texas.

Other former primary opponents that have back West include Chris Bell, Michael Cooper, Sema Hernandez and Amanda Edwards. Hegar has not won the support of any former opponents.