Election result updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

This live blog has live election results updates and everything you need to know the day after Election Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s the day after Election Day! While many local races have been called, the presidential race is still ongoing.

KVUE is keeping track of the 2020 election results here.

Be sure to download KVUE's app to get updates as they come in: kvue.com/app. On the KVUE app, you can customize the type of content you would like to be notified about and see the most, including election and voting information. Find out how to customize KVUE's app here.

Election Day Top Stories

Updates:

2 a.m. - Joe Biden wins Maine, according to AP.

1:55 a.m. - Joe Biden flips Arizona, according to AP. Biden is the second Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 to win the longtime Republican stronghold, according to the AP.

1:33 a.m. - Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy has won reelection against Democratic former state Sen. Wendy Davis in Texas’s 21st Congressional District.

1:12 a.m. - Local Democrat José Garza has emerged victorious on Election Day to become the next Travis County District Attorney, defeating opponent Martin Harry.

12:30 a.m. - Vanessa Fuentes has been elected to serve District 2 in the Austin City Council.

12:15 a.m. - Incumbent Greg Casar has been re-elected to the District 4 Austin City Council seat. Leslie Pool has won the District 7 seat.