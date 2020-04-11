Rep. Michael Cloud wins District 27 again in race against Ricardo De La Fuente

Rep. Cloud has been representing the district since 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas — In a race for U.S. House of Representatives for District 27, Rep. Michael Cloud will keep his seat after defeating Democrat Ricardo De La Fuente in the November election.

Rep. Cloud, who is a Republican, has been representing the district since 2018.

District 27 spans the Texas coast and stretches north to Caldwell and Bastrop counties.

He obtained his current seat by defeating Democrat Eric Holguin in a special election, following the resignation of Rep. Blake Farenthold in 2018. He was a member of the State Republican Executive Committee and is the founder of Bright Idea Media. For more information about this Rep. Cloud, click here.

According to Cloud’s campaign website, he delivered hurricane recovery funding and co-sponsored bills to require term limits for Congress, protect unborn babies and more during his first year in office. In addition, he has supported funding armed forces helped residents get help from the VA, FEMA and other agencies.

Mail-in ballots that are postmarked before Nov. 3 can be received by local elections offices by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day, so mail-in ballots in Texas are expected to take longer to tally.