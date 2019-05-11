Get ready to cast your ballot because Tuesday is Election Day and thousands of voters are expected to head out to the polls.

There are 150 locations where people can cast their votes in Travis County. Nearly 50,000 voters in the county participated in early voting and there's expected to be an even better turnout Tuesday.

The county is utilizing new voting machines in this election.

There are 10 Texas constitutional amendments on the ballot this year, along with a number of propositions, depending on where you live.

Travis County Clerk Dana Debeauvoir wants to remind voters to bring their photo ID and leave their cell phones behind.

"Check it on the summary screen before you print out your ballot the language on the two city propositions. The local county propositions are written in a way that you can tell what they are because we have control over local language," Debeauvoir said. "Obviously we can't control what the state language is."

There are about 800,000 eligible voters in Travis County. About 6% of them participated in early voting and the county is expecting up to 15% of people to make it out in all.

The polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

