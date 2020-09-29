Austin ISD designates Election Day a student holiday

The Austin ISD board voted late Sept. 28 to change the Oct. 12 student holiday to Nov. 3, Election Day.

The district said the change will not affect the number of instructional days or the daily instructional time for students.

The holiday will decrease the number of people on campuses that may potentially be used as voting sites for the general election.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5, and early voting starts Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30. And, of course, Election Day is Nov. 3.

Check out everything you need to know, from registering to finding a polling location to learning more about the ballot, in KVUE's 2020 election voter guide.

The Austin ISD 2020-21 school calendar was originally approved at a Jan. 27 school board meeting.