In addition to the 10 state propositions that will be on this year's ballot, voters in Travis and Williamson counties have a few other things to consider.

Williamson County has two propositions on the ballot this Election Day, Nov. 5 – and lucky for voters, they're both pretty straightforward.

The first, Proposition A, deals with issuing over $400 million in bonds for roads. The wording voters will see on their ballots is: "The issuance of $412,000,000 tax bonds for roads."

Proposition B for Williamson County voters deals with money for parks and recreational projects. The ballot wording is: "The issuance of $35,000,000 tax bonds for parks and recreational purposes."

Williamson County said it estimates the two bond propositions won't increase the county's debt service tax rate, and the county plans to pay back the bonds with its growing tax base.

You can learn more about the specific road and park projects that these bonds would likely be applied to by checking out the previous KVUE report on Williamson County's election bonds.

Things are slightly more complicated on the Travis County ballot, even though there's only one proposition voters have to decide on.

Travis County's Proposition A would authorize the county to renovate and finance new and existing facilities at the Travis County Exposition Center, including a multipurpose arena and sports facilities. If passed, the proposition would impose a new Hotel Occupancy Tax on rooms in Travis County hotels, which would not exceed 2% of the price paid for the room. The maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in the county would be 17% of the price paid for a room in a hotel for the purpose of financing the expo center renovations.

At a press conference held earlier this month, Rodeo Austin argued that, if passed, Prop A would result in significant investments in East Austin and new jobs. Rodeo Austin's annual rodeo is held every March at the expo center.

Here's how Travis County's Prop A will appear on voters' ballots:

"Authorizing Travis County, Texas to provide for the planning, acquisition, establishment, development, construction, renovation and financing of new and existing facilities of the type described by Section 334.001(4)(A) of the Texas Local Government Code, including a multipurpose arena and adjacent support facilities in the area of the Travis County Exposition Center and designated by a resolution of the Commissioners Court of the County adopted on July 30, 2019 (the “Resolution”) as a sports and community venue project within the County in accordance with applicable law (the “Venue Project”), and to impose a new hotel occupancy tax on the occupancy of a room in a hotel located within the County, at a rate not to exceed 2% of the price paid for such room, and if approved, the maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in the County would be 17% of the price paid for a room in a hotel, for the purpose of financing the Venue Project, and approving the Resolution."

Election Day is Nov. 5, but early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1.

You can stay up to date with all the latest election news by visiting the Vote Texas section of our website at KVUE.com/votetexas!

