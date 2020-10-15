Early voter turnout outpacing last presidential election in some Central Texas counties

The pandemic isn't stopping thousands of Central Texans from showing up to vote early in person.

AUSTIN, Texas — On the first day of early voting in Travis County, 35,873 people cast ballots in person. On the second day, at least 38,119 people voted in person.

Both days, the turnout beat that of the last presidential election. In 2016, 33,664 people voted on the first day of early voting. The next day, 33,582 people voted.

And it's not just Travis County that is seeing large early voter turnout this year. On the first day of early voting in Williamson County, 22,707 people cast ballots. And on the second day, 21,951 people voted in person.

In Hays County, 6,867 people cast ballots in person on the first day of early voting. In the 2016 election, 4,726 ballots were cast in person on the first day of early voting in Hays County.

Once the polls close on Nov. 3, KVUE will keep track of the 2020 election results here. Mail-in ballots that are postmarked before Nov. 3 can be received by local elections offices by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day, so mail-in ballots in Texas are expected to take longer to tally.

Be sure to download KVUE's app to get updates as they come in: kvue.com/app. On the KVUE app, you can customize the type of content you would like to be notified about, including election and voting information. Find out how to customize KVUE's app here.

You can also follow KVUE on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.