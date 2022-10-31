Early voting numbers lag behind 2018 during week one

Turnout for midterm elections is usually much lower than in presidential election years.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Lines to the polls during early voting have not been as long and busy this midterm election cycle.

The 2022 gubernatorial race is one of the most competitive in decades, and both Beto O'Rourke and incumbent Greg Abbott are engaged in efforts to get their supporters to the polls with "get out the vote" operations underway.

Through Nov. 4, Texans can cast their ballots early in the state’s midterm elections for governor and other statewide and local offices. Early voting for the midterms started on Oct. 24.

Turnout during midterms is usually much lower than during presidential election years. Texas is on pace for about a 36% turnout based on numbers so far, according to political outlet Quorum Report. Fifty-three percent showed up in 2018.

Dr. Joshua Blank, the research director for The Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin, said there are several things impacting the number of early voters so far. Blank said this could be Texas retuning to "normal" after several heated elections.

"Even during the last two election cycles where Texas touted it's higher-than-usual turnout, Texas was still at the bottom compared to most states," Blank said. "So when we talk about a return to normalcy in Texas, we're talking about a return to a low turnout electorate that will rank at or near the bottom of most states."

Blank warned to be cautious when making any assumptions.

"Any interpretations that anyone gives you of early voting, that someone gives you is largely reading tea leaves," Blank said. "It may be the case that early voting is indicative of some sort of outcome, but usually, it's just indicative of overall turnout."

Blank noted that there is no concrete way of knowing, based on early voter turnout, what the ultimate results of the midterm election will be.

"What we tend to find is that in high turnout elections, more Republicans and more Democratic voters vote, and in low turnout elections, we see fewer of each," Blank said. "A lot of people tend to think that high turnout elections means the Democrats will win and low turnouts favor Republicans. [But] most people who look at this systematically tend to find that relationship does not actually exist. It does not favor one party over the other just by the sake of turnout percentages."

Here's a look at week one of early voting numbers in parts of Central Texas:

In Travis County, there are 886,480 registered voters. This is a considerably high jump compared to 775,950 registered voters in 2018.

After the first week of early voting in the last midterm election, 216,112 voters had cast their vote. Week one of this election's early voting period totaled 165,789 in Travis County.

In Williamson County, there are 415,096 registered voters. During the 2018 midterm election, the county had 336,148 registered voters.

After the first week of early voting in the last midterms, 104,937 voted. During week one of this early voting period, that number dropped to 88,743.

In Hays County, the numbers are comparable. There are 167,750 registered voters and in 2018, there were 135,852. After week one of early voting in the last midterm election, 37,453 people had submitted their ballots. This time, that numbers came in at 35,854.

Natalie Haddad on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube