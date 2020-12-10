How to find early voting locations in Austin and Central Texas

Finding early voting locations in your county is just a couple of clicks away.

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in Texas officially starts Tuesday, Oct. 13, so now is the time to plan your day out, including your polling location. There are dozens of polling locations in Austin and Central Texas.

First, go to the Texas Secretary of State's website and log in using the drop-down menu under "selection criteria." After entering your information, click "submit."

If you are a registered voter, you will then see your voter information and a link to the left for polling information. Click on the link that reads, "November 3rd General Election."

You will then get a personalized list of polling locations available to you based on your registered address. The first list shows Election Day polling places, but if you scroll farther down the web page you'll find a list of early voting locations along with their corresponding addresses and hours of operation.

Hours vary by location during early voting, which ends Oct. 30. However, on Election Day, Nov. 3, all polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Remember, as long as you are in line before 7 p.m. on Election Day, you will be able to cast your ballot.

Not sure if you're registered to vote? You can check to see if you are registered online here.

KVUE has put together a voter guide, which covers everything you need to know about the 2020 election, including what will be on your ballot.

Once the polls close on Nov. 3, KVUE will keep track of the 2020 election results here. Mail-in ballots that are postmarked before Nov. 3 can be received by local elections offices by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day, so mail-in ballots in Texas are expected to take longer to tally.

