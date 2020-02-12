Early voting for Travis County runoff election kicks off Dec. 3

The runoff election will determine the winners for Austin City Council districts 6 and 10, as well as two Austin ISD Board of Trustees positions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the 2020 runoff election in Travis County kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 7 a.m. Early voting will run until Dec. 11.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ballots can be cast at any of the 15 early voting centers throughout the county.

Here's a look at what will be on the ballot if you reside in the right district:

Austin City Council District 6

James "Jimmy" Flannigan (incumbent)

Mackenzie Kelly

Austin City Council District 10

Alison Alter (incumbent)

Jennifer Virden

Austin ISD Board of Trustees District 5 Single Member District

Lynn Boswell

Jennifer Littlefield

Austin ISD Board of Trustees Position 8 At-Large

Noelita L. Lugo

Leticia Moreno Caballero

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says these smaller runoff races are just as important as the races at the top of the ticket seen in November.

"City council races and school board trustee elections have more to do with your daily life and your pocketbook than the big-ticket races," she said. "Even if you are a renter, city and school taxes and policy are more likely to affect your bottom line."

The November election saw more people voting than at any other time in the county's history.

"This could be the start of a new pattern of voting, a new level of participation for all age groups and recognition that all elections have consequences," said DeBeauvoir.

To view your personal ballot, find your closest polling place or view a map of wait times, visit votetravis.com. Recorded forums involving the city council candidates can be viewed here.