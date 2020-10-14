You can get free food and booze with an 'I voted' sticker. Here's where in Austin

But be sure to wear a mask before you head out.

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting officially started on Oct. 13 and Travis County residents turned out in record fashion to cast their ballots.

In fact, more than 35,000 residents went to the polls on the first day of early voting alone. That's an increase of more than 2,000 compared to the first day of early voting in 2016.

Not only does voting allow you to exercise your civic duty, but it also allows you to get some freebies, including pizza and booze.

Here's a list of free things you can get with your "I voted" sticker in the Austin area:

There's still plenty of time to cast your ballot and get your "I voted" sticker. Early voting ends on Oct. 30. Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Do you know of other businesses offering free goodies that are not on our list? Send an email to kvuedigital@kvue.com.