The future Of Dripping Springs ISD: Bond on the May ballot

A $481 million bond proposal did not pass in November.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A $223 million Dripping Springs ISD school bond is on the May ballot.

It would include $66 million for a new elementary school and expanding Sycamore Springs Middle School for another $33 million.

Superintendent Dr. Holly Morris-Kuentz said there is need for expansion with the growth in the district.

"We have three of eight campuses that are over capacity. Two of the elementaries will have two portables each next year, and then our middle school we are looking to expand will have five portables next year," said Morris-Kuentz.

Morris-Kuentz said the district has grown 25% over the past five years.

There is a difference between this bond and the one that didn't pass in November. This one would be for $223 million instead of $481 million. Plans for this bond do not include construction of high school No. 2. A big portion of the bond would also go towards capital improvements and safety and security at $82 million.

"We have safety and security for all eight of our campuses. With new standards coming out, we want to make sure we address that for all of our schools. There are some critical updates we're trying to do for four of our campuses and also safety and security for every school," said Morris-Kuentz.

The bond also calls for replacing buses, adding portables and purchasing new kitchen equipment.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter