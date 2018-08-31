AUSTIN — Democratic nominee for Governor-- Lupe Valdez-- is visiting Austin Friday.

The former Sheriff of Dallas County is making stops in several Texas cities for Labor Day weekend.

Valdez will attend the "Austin Central Labor Council Labor Day Weekend Fish Fry."

It kicks off at 5 p.m. at the "National Association of Letter Carriers."

According to The Texas Tribune, Valdez will be returning back to Austin in late September to debate Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 28.

