AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidates Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro both made campaign stops in Austin on Friday.

The Texas Democratic Party hosted a meet-and-greet with Castro at Cheer Up Charlies at 7 p.m. on Friday.

There was a cost to get into the event, and the money will go to the Texas Democrats.

RELATED: Julian Castro visits Austin after Democratic debate

WATCH: Texas Democrats host meet-and-greet with Julian Castro in Austin

Beto O'Rourke made his third visit to Austin since announcing his campaign for president. He had a meet-and-greet at Scholz Garten on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

That event was free, but guests had to register before attending.

RELATED: Beto O'Rourke energizes crowd at Scholz Garten

WATCH: Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stop in Austin

The Democratic candidates from Texas participated in the first Democratic debate for the 2020 elections on Wednesday.

O'Rourke's campaign said in a release on Thursday that Change Research's latest Texas poll had O'Rourke at a three-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the race and a twenty-five point lead over Castro.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Matthew McConaughey: Austin not what it used to be

20-year-old Sugar Land man killed in boat crash on Lake LBJ, Texas Game Wardens say

Pedestrian killed in southeast Austin hit-and-run identified, police seeking suspect