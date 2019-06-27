AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidates Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro both made campaign stops in Austin on Friday.
The Texas Democratic Party hosted a meet-and-greet with Castro at Cheer Up Charlies at 7 p.m. on Friday.
There was a cost to get into the event, and the money will go to the Texas Democrats.
RELATED: Julian Castro visits Austin after Democratic debate
WATCH: Texas Democrats host meet-and-greet with Julian Castro in Austin
Beto O'Rourke made his third visit to Austin since announcing his campaign for president. He had a meet-and-greet at Scholz Garten on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
That event was free, but guests had to register before attending.
RELATED: Beto O'Rourke energizes crowd at Scholz Garten
WATCH: Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stop in Austin
The Democratic candidates from Texas participated in the first Democratic debate for the 2020 elections on Wednesday.
O'Rourke's campaign said in a release on Thursday that Change Research's latest Texas poll had O'Rourke at a three-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the race and a twenty-five point lead over Castro.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Matthew McConaughey: Austin not what it used to be
20-year-old Sugar Land man killed in boat crash on Lake LBJ, Texas Game Wardens say
Pedestrian killed in southeast Austin hit-and-run identified, police seeking suspect