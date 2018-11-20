AUSTIN — After three seats in the Austin City Council were left undecided on Election Day earlier this month, a date has been set for their runoff election.

The representatives for Districts 1, 3 and 8 will be decided on Dec. 11. Early voting will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7.

You can learn more about polling locations, hours of operations and other races on the Travis County and Hays County websites.

The League of Women Voters Austin Area Chapter and the City of Austin will hold a forum for the candidates on Nov. 26 at City Hall.

The forum will include opening and closing statements from each candidate and a moderated question-and-answer session. District 1 begins at 6 p.m, 3 at 7 p.m. and 8 at 8 p.m.

More on the City's election results can be found here.

