AUSTIN — As people cast their ballots, questions have arisen about the integrity of the election process.

Hundreds of volunteers and lawyers are helping answer those questions.

The Texas Election Protection Coalition has a hotline addressing election, registration and voting location issues.

The group said it has been dealing with issues primarily about ID requirements and polling places that opened late.

“We just think it’s really important that every eligible voter in Texas gets to cast a ballot that counts," Emily Eby, a voting rights fellow with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said. "It seems pretty simple, but there’s a lot of things that get in the way of that. We want to make sure that the path to voting is as smooth as it can possibly be.”

The coalition said people also ask what it means to vote "provisionally."

"Which means you go in, you cast a ballot and then that ballot gets put before a committee of people in the county clerk's office, and they decide whether you are actually registered and actually entitled to vote," Eby said.

Eby said most provisional ballots will be counted. If your vote is not, the county must tell you within 10 days.

You can call the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.

Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA

Asian languages: 888-API-VOTE

Arabic: 844-YALLA-US

The group said it does not deal with national security issues regarding voting, but more personal interactions like those between voters and election judges and clerks.

It has 400 volunteers in the field; 100 legal volunteers, made up of lawyers. It is averaging about 100 calls a day.

