How to check if you're registered to vote in Texas

You can check if you're registered to vote in just a few simple steps.

AUSTIN, Texas — Before you can head out to the polls to cast your ballot in the November elections, you have to make sure you're registered to vote and figure out which county you're registered in.

Luckily, checking your voter registration status is very easy. First, go to the "Am I Registered?" portal through VoteTexas.gov, powered by the Texas Secretary of State's office. There you will be prompted to select which criteria you'd like to use to look up your registration.

You can search by your voter unique identifier (VUID) and date of birth, your Texas driver's license number and date of birth or your name, county of residence and date of birth.

Once you hit submit, you'll see your voter status, precinct, VUID and more. You also have the option to change your address from this page.

Additionally, you can select the upcoming election to see a list of Election Day and early voting polling places in your county and the hours they are open.

If you have additional questions after you've seen your voter registration status, you can check out VoteTexas.gov's registration FAQ.

To be able to vote in the November election, you had to register by Oct. 5.

