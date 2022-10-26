Some Central Texas counties seeing an increase in poll watchers this election

Poll watchers are not allowed to disrupt any election process and cannot talk to voters.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — This election there are many important races, from the local to the state level. Many voters in Williamson County, including the Perrys from Round Rock, hit the polls on Wednesday.

"It’s my obligation as a citizen to come out and vote," said voter David Perry.

For Rose and David Perry, they are races especially important to them.

"The school board election is important in Round Rock. That was part of our voting, and our state governor," said Rose Perry.

While voters like the Perrys are at the polling sites, voters may see some extra faces this election.

"Generally I can see there is probably more poll watchers at early voting places at this early stage," said Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis.

A poll watcher is a person appointed by a candidate, campaign, political party or action committee to observe things like poll workers, the actions going on inside polling sites and the counting sites on election night.

"They were present at a lot of our locations at the beginning on Monday to check and see and observe that the setup processes is running on zero tape – that proves there are no existing votes or entries on our voting system," said Davis.

Poll watchers are not allowed to disrupt any election process and cannot talk to voters. They are allowed to take their questions to the presiding officer at the polling place.

"There has always been an interest or increased interest on behalf of poll watchers to actually understand how our elections are run, and we are happy they are engaged and trying to understand, and we are trying to be transparent as possible for that," said Davis.

Perry said he does not mind poll watchers at the polling site.

"Makes no difference. Now, if they are obnoxious and take advantage of a position to obstruct that would be different, but there was no issue," said Perry.

So far, Davis said the voting process has gone well at the 17 locations and there have been no issues with any of poll watchers.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook