Here's where you can cast your ballot on Election Day in Central Texas

Here's a list of where residents can find a polling place to cast their ballot on Nov. 8

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting has ended, which leaves those that have not cast their ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm election to do so on Election Day. Central Texans have a wide swath of choices on where to cast their ballot as compared to early voting.

If you know you're registered to vote, you can enter your name, date of birth, the county you live in and ZIP code to see an exhaustive list of all the locations for both Election Day here.

For residents in Travis County, locations are divided into the different cities that the larger Austin area is divided into.

Austin:

Austin Permitting & Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive (Mega-Center)

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St.

Austin Energy Headquarters, 4815 Mueller Blvd.

Austin Recreation Center, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

LBJ School of Public Affairs, 2315 Red River St.

Travis County Granger Building, 314 W. 11th St.

UT Flawn Academic Center, 2304 Whitis Ave.

Balcones Woods Shopping Center, Suite 102, 11150 Research Blvd.

Elevate Event, 15806 Windermere Drive

Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E Rundberg Lane

Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker Lane

RRISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil Drive

Unity Church of the Hill, 9905 Anderson Mill Road

Southpark Meadows, Suite 500, 9600 S I-35 (Mega-Center)

Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd.

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Parkway

One Texas Center, Room 325, 505 Barton Springs Road

Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon Drive

Randalls Flagship - West Lake Hills, 3300 Bee Caves Road

South Austin Recreation Center, 1100 Cumberland Road

Westoak Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter Lane

Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave St. (Mega-Center)

Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina St.

Community Center at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973

Conley-Geurrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile St.

Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove Blvd.

Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook Drive

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez Drive

Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood Lane (Mega-Center)

Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd.

Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Center, 607 Ranch Road 620 N

Lake Travis ISD Transportation Center, 16101 W. State Hwy 71, Bldg A

Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek

Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Drive

Randalls Steiner Ranch at Quinlan Crossing, 5145 N FM 620

Riverbend Centre, 4214 N Capital of Texas Highway

Westminster Presbyterian, 3208 Exposition Blvd.

Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.

Sam Houston Building, 201 E. 14th St.

Cantu Pan Am Recreation Center, 2100 E. 3rd St.

Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile St.

Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon St.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2938 E. 13th St.

Rodolfo 'Rudy' Mendez Recreation Center, 2407 Canterbury St.

Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez St.

O Henry Middle School, 2610 W. 10th St.

St. Luke United Methodist, 1306 W. Lynn St.

Church on Congress Avenue, 1511 S. Congress Ave.

Faith Presbyterian, 1314 E. Oltorf St.

One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road

South Austin Senior Activity Center, 3911 Menchaca Road

St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress Ave.

St. John's Lutheran, 409 W. Ben White Blvd.

Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. 5th St.

Zilker Elementary, 1900 Bluebonnet Lane

Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, 100 E. 27th St.

Lamar Senior Activity Center, 2874 Shoal Crest Ave.

Texas Hillel Foundation, 2105 San Antonio St.

Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th St.

Sky Candy, 1023 Springdale Rd. Unit #8A

Southwest Key Programs, 6002 Jain Lane

Genesis Presbyterian, 1507 Wilshire Blvd.

East Nineteenth St Missionary Baptist, 3401 Rogge Lane

Memorial United Methodist, 6100 Berkman Drive

Region 13 - Education Service Center, 5701 Springdale Road

Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster Drive

YMCA East Communities Y, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd.

Community First! Village, 9301 Hog Eye Road

Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Drive

Dailey Middle School, 14000 Westall St.

Grandview Hills Elementary, 12024 Vista Parke Drive

Peace Lutheran, 10625 N. FM 620

Davis Elementary, 5214 Duval Road

Milwood Branch Library, 12500 Amherst Drive

Affinity at Wells Branch, 14508 Owen Tech Blvd.

Wells Branch Community Center, 2106 Klattenhoff Drive

Wells Branch MUD Recreation Center, 3000 Shoreline Drive

RRISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil Drive

River Place Elementary, 6500 Sitio Del Rio Blvd.

Shepherd of the Hills Christian, 6909 W. Courtyard Drive

Church at Highland Park, 5206 Balcones Drive

Highland Village Church of Christ, 4716 Bull Creek Road

Canyon Ridge Middle School, 12601 Country Trail Lane

St. Luke's on the Lake Episcopal, 5600 RR 620 N.

Ce Bar Fire Dept., 353 S. Commons Ford Road

Laura Bush Community Library, 9411 Bee Caves Road

Community Center at Oak Hill, 8656 W. Hwy 71

Oak Hill Fire Dept. No. 302, 4111 Barton Creek Blvd.

Western Hills Church of Christ, 6211 Parkwood Drive

Oak Hill Fire Dept. No. 301, 9211 Circle Drive

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy.

Travis County Parks Office, 14624 Hamilton Pool Road

Bailey Middle School, 4020 Lost Oasis Hollow

Circle C Community Center, 7817 La Crosse Ave.

Good Shepherd on the Hill, 1700 Woodland Ave.

Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis Drive

Addison Amenity Center, 6100 Kara Drive

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center, 5801 Ainez Drive

Langford Elementary, 2206 Blue Meadow Drive

Newton Collins Elementary, 7609 Apogee Blvd.

Ojeda Middle School, 4900 McKinney Falls Pkwy.

Bedichek Middle School, 6800 Bill Hughes Road

Berkeley United Methodist, 2407 Berkeley Ave.

Dittmar Recreation Center, 1009 W. Dittmar Riad

Manchaca Road Branch Public Library, 5500 Menchaca Road

Odom Elementary, 1010 Turtle Creek Blvd.

Sunset Valley City Hall, 3205 Jones Road

Hill Country Middle School, 1300 Walsh Tarlton Lane

Lost Creek Limited District, 1305 Quaker Ridge Drive

Rollingwood Municipal Building, 403 Nixon Drive

Blazier Intermediate, 8801 Vertex Blvd.

St. Alban's Episcopal, 11819 IH-35 S.

Akins High School, 10701 S. 1st St.

Shady Hollow HOA Community Center, 3303 Doe Run

Southpark Meadows Suite 500, 9600 S. IH-35 Frontage Road

Gorzycki Middle School, 7412 W. Slaughter Lane

Oak Hill Baptist Church, 6907 Convict Hill Road

Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian, 5226 W. William Cannon Drive

Will Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Road

Central City Austin, 9023 Old Lampasas Trail

Lakewood HOA, 7317 Lakewood Drive

Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill Road

Baker Center Alamo Drafthouse, 3908 Avenue B.

Winters Building, 701 W. 51st St.

Austin Achieve Northeast Campus, 7424 E. Hwy 290

City of Austin Permitting and Development Center, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive

Barrington Elementary, 400 Cooper Drive

Connally High School, 13212 N. Lamar

North Austin Muslim Community Center, 11900 N. Lamar Blvd.

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1513 E. Yager Lane

St. Mark United Methodist, 601 W. Braker Lane

Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road

Bluebonnet Trail Elementary, 11316 Farmhaven Road

Pioneer Crossing Elementary, 11300 Samsung Blvd.

Congregation Beth Israel, 3901 Shoal Creek Blvd.

GT Austin, 2700 Northland Drive

McCallum High School Arts Center, 5600 Sunshine Drive

Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock Drive

Brentwood Bible, 6301 Woodrow Ave.

Gullett Elementary, 6310 Treadwell Blvd.

North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck Ave.

Grant AME Worship Center, 1701 Kramer Lane

Jamie Padron Elementary, 2011 W. Rundberg Lane

Juan P Navarro Early College High School, 1201 Payton Gin Road

St. John's Episcopal, 11201 Parkfield Drive

YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane

Anderson High School, 8403 Mesa Drive

Balcones Woods Shopping Center, 11150 Research Blvd.

Kathy Caraway Elementary, 11104 Oak View Drive

Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Road

St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa Drive

Briarcliff:

Briarcliff POA Community Center, 22801 Briarcliff Drive

Cedar Park:

Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd.

Deer Creek Elementary, 2420 Zeppelin Drive

Creedmoor:

Creedmoor Community Center, 12511 FM 1625

Del Valle:

Community Center at Del Valle, 3518 S. FM 973

Del Valle ISD Admin Building, 5301 Ross Road

Elroy Community Library, 13512 FM 812

Elgin:

Elgin High School, 14000 County Line Road

Jonestown:

Community Center at Jonestown, 18649 FM 1431 STE 6A

Lago Vista:

K-Oaks Clubhouse, 7000 Bar K Ranch Road

Lago Vista High School, 5185 Lohman Ford Road

Leander:

Round Mountain Baptist, 14500 Round Mountain Road

Volente Fire Department, 15406 FM 2769

Manor:

Manor ISD Administrative Building, 10335 Hwy 290

New Sweden Lutheran Church, 12809 New Sweden Church Road

Whisper Valley Discovery and Amenity Center, 9400 Petrichor Blvd.

Pflugerville:

Avalon Pool and Amenity Center, 19729 Jakes Hill Road

Bible Baptist Church of Pflugerville, 14400 Immanuel Road

Boulder Ridge Clubhouse, 3300 Killingsworth Lane

CrossLife Christian Academy, 4109 Kelly Lane

Elevate Event Center, 15806 Windermere Dr. Unit #100A

Hendrickson High School, 19201 Colorado Sand Drive

PACE Campus Gym, 700 W Pecan St.

Pflugerville Lions Club, 500 N. Railroad Ave.

All Nations, 16804 Radholme Ct.

For residents in Williamson County, locations are divided up by the cities they are in.

Austin:

Anderson Mill Limited District Rooms A & B, 11500 El Salido Pkwy.

Bethany United Methodist Church Room D105, 10010 Anderson Mill Road

Gateway Church Lobby, 7104 McNeil Drive

Harmony School of Endeavor, 13415 RR 620

RRISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil Drive

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex Conference Room, 10211 W. Parmer Lane

Lord of Life Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 9700 Neenah Ave.

Rattan Creek Community Center Great Room, 7617 Elkhorn Mountain Trail

RRISD Technology Center Room 146, 7700 Cornerwood Drive

Bartlett:

Barlett City Hall Council Chambers, 140 W. Clark St.

Cedar Park:

Austin Sports Center SAQ Room, 1420 Toro Grande Blvd.

Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center Foyer, 2150 Cypress Creek Road

Cedar Park Public Library Community Room, 550 Discovery Blvd.

Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Road

Cedar Park Recreation Center Community Room, 1435 Main St.

Vista Ridge High School Cafeteria/Little Theater, 200 S. Vista Ridge Blvd.

Coupland:

St. Peter's Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Wathen St.

Florence:

Andice Community Center, 6600 FM 970

Florence City Hall Council Chambers, 851 FM 970

Georgetown:

Cowan Creek Amenity Center Lobby, 1433 Cool Springs Way

Georgetown City Hall, Community Room, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Georgetown ISD Technology Building, Conference Room, 603 Lakeway Drive

Georgetown Annex, P105, 100 Wilco Way

First Baptist Church Worship Center Foyer, 1333 W. University Ave.

Georgetown Randalls, 5721 Williams Drive

Heritage Baptist Church Room 103, 1601 FM 971

Old Carver Elementary Building, 1200 W. 17th St.

Southwestern University Howry Center, 1001 Southwestern Blvd.

Terranova Church Atrium, 5060 E. State Hwy 29

The Delaney at Georgetown Village, 359 Village Commons Blvd.

The Worship Place Narthex, 811 Sun City Blvd.

First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 301 E. Mesquite

Hutto:

Wilco Hutto Annex, Suite 200, 321 Ed Schmidt Blvd.

Saint Patrick Catholic Church Rooms A & B, 2500 Limmer Loop

Jarrell:

Jarrell ISD Administration Building, Boardroom, 108 East Avenue F

Sonterra HOA Clubhouse, 510 Sonterra Blvd.

Leander:

Leander Public Library Annex, 1011 S. Bagdad Road

ACC San Gabriel Campus, 449 San Gabriel Campus Drive

Leander Church of Christ Classroom 1, 300 Crystal Falls Pkwy

Leander High School Performing Arts Center Foyer, 3301 S. Bagdad Road

Pat Bryson Municipal Hall Council Chambers, 201 N. Brushy St.

Rouse High School Library, 1222 Raider Way

Upwards Church Foyer, 8754 RR 2243

Liberty Hill:

RockPointe Church, 170 CR 214

Liberty Hill High School Performing Arts Center Lobby, 16500 W. State Hwy 29

Santa Rita Ranch-Ranch House Great Room, 175 Elizabeth Park Blvd.

Round Rock:

ACC Round Rock Campus Bldg 3000 Room 3103, 175

Baca Senior Center Bldg. 2 Room 3, 301 W. Bagdad St.

Brushy Creek Community Center Maple Room, 16318 Great Oaks Drive

Cedar Ridge High School Auditorium Lobby, 2801 Gattis School Road

Dell Diamond United Heritage Center Round Rock Room, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Fern Bluff MUD Community Center Canyon Room, 7320 Wyoming Springs Drive

Forest Creek Elementary School Portables 601 & 602, 3505 Forest Creek Drive

Round Rock Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 4010 Sam Bass Road

Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Road

Round Rock Sports Center Tournament Room, 2400 Chrisholm Trl.

Sleep Inn & Suites Meeting Room, 1980 S IH-35 Frontage Road

South University Room 110, 1220 W. Louis Henna Blvd.

Williamson County Jester Annex Anderson & Harrell Room, 1801 E. Settlers Blvd.

Wingate by Wyndham Williamson Conference Center Ballroom, 1209 N IH-35

Taylor:

Taylor City Hall Auditorium, 400 Porter St.

Taylor ISD Event Center Suite 102, 3101 N. Main St.

Thrall:

St. John Lutheran Church Education Center, 409 Main St.

Walburg:

Walburg Community Center, 4000 FM 972

Weir:

Community Bible Church of Weir Fellowship Hall, 315 FM 1105

For residents in Hays County, locations are divided up by the cities they are in.

San Marcos:

Christus Trinity Clinic on Broadway, 401 Broadway St. #A

Hays County Government Center, Conference Room, 712 S Stagecoach Trail (Main Voting Location)

LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drove

Brookdale San Marcos North, 1720 Old RR 12

Calvary Baptist Church, 1906 N. IH-35 Frontage Road

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos, 211 Lee St.

Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive

Promiseland Church, 1650 Lime Kiln Road

San Marcos Fire Department Station No. 5, 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Housing Authority/C.M. Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Drive

San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins Dt.

Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo St.

South Hays Fire Department Station No. 12, 8301 RR 12

Stone Brook Seniors Community, 300 S. Stagecoach Trail

Buda:

Buda City Hall, Multipurpose Room, 405 E Loop St., Building 100

Sunfield Station, 2610 Main St.

Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 N. FM 1626

McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane

Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3740 FM 967

Upper Campus, Buda Elementary School Kunkel Room, 300 N. San Marcos St.

Kyle:

HCISD Administration Arnold Transportation Building 21009 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall, 100 W Center St.

Live Oak Academy High School, 4820 Jack C. Hays Trail

HCISD Transportation Main Office, 2385 High Rd., Uhland

Hays County Transportation Department Yarrington, 2171 Yarrington Road

ACC Hays Campus, 1200 Kohlers Crossing

Precinct 2 Office Hays County, 5458 FM 2770

Simon Middle School, 3839 E. FM 150

Tobias Elementary School, 1005 W. FM 150

Wallace Middle School, 1500 W. Center St.

Wimberley:

Texan Academy at Scudder, Gym, 400 Green Acres Drive

Wimberley Community Center, Blanco Room, 14068 Ranch Road 12

Cypress Creek Church, 211 Stillwater Road

VFW Post #6441, 401 Jacobs Well Road

Dripping Springs and Austin:

Patriots' Hall of Dripping Springs, 231 Patriots' Hall Blvd, 3400 E US 290

Precinct 4 Office in Hays County, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway

Belterra Center, 151 Trinity Hills Drive

Dripping Springs Ranch Park, 1042 Event Center Drive

Henly Station No. 3 North Hays County Fire Rescue, 7520 Creek Road