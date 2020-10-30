CARTS offering free bus rides in Central Texas on Election Day

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System is offering free rides to and from the polls on on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — Do you live in a rural area and need a ride to the polls? Well, The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) is offering free rides to and from the polls on Election Day.

CARTS, which provides advance reservation, shared-ride van service, services the non-urbanized areas listed below:

Bastrop

Blanco

Burnet

Caldwell

Fayette

Hays

Lee

Travis

Williamson counties

You must schedule your ride 24 hours in advance by calling 512-478-RIDE and must indicate that you wish to travel to a polling location. Before calling, you can check the schedules for your area here.

Social distancing is enforced and face coverings are required on all CARTS services.

