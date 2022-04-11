x
Capmetro to waive all fares on election day

Capmetro is waiving fees for all bike, bus and rideshare customer on election day to help ensure Texans get to the polls.

AUSTIN, Texas — Election day is Nov. 8 and Capmetro is suspending fares on all services to help voters get to their nearest polling location.

Capmetro's bus, rail, bike and pickup service will offer accessibility to polling locations across Central Texas.

 According to a press release, "The agency also hopes that by suspending fares, it will encourage more people to exercise their right to vote."

Capmetro is also waiving fares for MetroBike customers who download the BCycle app, select the Explorer pass, and type in the promo code ‘BIKETOVOTE2022.’  

Voters can plan their visit to a polling location on the Capmetro App or its online trip planner.

