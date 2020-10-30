Can I still vote in person without my voter registration card?

We want to know what questions you have. Text them to 512-459-9442 and we'll do our best to answer them.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

Question: "I am registered to vote but don't have my voter registration card. Can I still vote in person?"

Answer: You can still vote even if you don't have your voter registration card.

You only need to bring one of these forms of identification: a Texas driver's license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate, a Texas Personal Identification Card, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. military ID, a U.S. citizenship certificate or a U.S. Passport.

Question: "My voter registration status says 'suspense.' What does that mean? Can I still vote?"

Answer: "Suspense" means the registrar at your elections office is not certain of your residential address and you need to contact them. You can still vote, but you have to complete a statement of residence prior to voting.

Question: "I can't stand in line or walk inside a building and vote. Can I vote curbside voting anywhere?"

Answer: If you or a loved one are registered to vote and are elderly, disabled or physically unable to enter a polling place, you can ask that an election officer bring a voting unit to you.

Question: "I submitted an application to vote by mail but never got one so I went to vote in person. What should I do if I get one in the mail?"

Answer: If you've already voted and receive a ballot in the mail, election officials request that you destroy it. You don't need to send it back.