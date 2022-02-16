Black Voters Matter stops in Austin on statewide bus tour

The bus tour across Texas was started to engage with young voters and build voting power ahead of the March 1 primary elections.

AUSTIN, Texas — The national voting rights organization Black Voters Matter stopped in Austin on Wednesday as part of a statewide outreach tour in Texas.

The bus tour across Texas was started to engage with young voters and build voting power ahead of the March 1 primary elections. Black Voters Matter stopped at four campuses, including two Austin Community College locations, the University of Texas at Austin and Huston-Tillotson University.

Students were educated on ballot access, checking their registration status, creating voting plans and leading caravans to polling sites. The group also spoke about its "Take the Field" campaign to encourage student-led activism.

The campaign, according to a release, seeks to inspire, train and engage Black college students in acts of civil disobedience that can lead to change on campus and in the surrounding community.

BVM's bus tour started in Houston before coming to Austin and will now travel north to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and into East Texas to hold more events.

The group said it launched the bus tour in response to the new state voting law, Senate Bill 1, that changes voting processes that some say restricts access to the polls.

