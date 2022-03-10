Beto visits colleges in Austin Wednesday, Gov. Abbott visits Tyler

At the same time, Gov. Abbott will be visiting the city of Tyler to meet with local businesses within the city to discuss the Texas economy.

AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke is continuing his college-focused tour around Austin while Gov. Greg Abbott visits the city of Tyler on Wednesday.

O'Rourke is continuing his tour to visit young voters across the state on Oct. 5. The universities O'Rourke is visiting are Texas State University, Austin Community College: Highland Campus and Huston-Tillotson University.

These tours are all open to the public, but registration for the event is encouraged. O'Rourke's goal with the tours is to encourage voter registration and involvement from students while also bringing people "together around a positive, popular and unifying vision" for his proposed policies ahead of the gubernatorial race.

O'Rourke will be at the aforementioned campuses at the following times:

Austin Community College: Highland Campus at 11 a.m. Register here.

Huston-Tillotson University at 1:30 p.m. Register here.

Texas State University at 6 p.m. Register here.

At the same time, Gov. Abbott will be visiting the City of Tyler to meet with local businesses within the city to discuss the Texas economy. The discussion will be a roundtable press conference at 2 p.m.