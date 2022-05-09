Beto O'Rourke to host rally in Austin Tuesday

The event kicks off around 5 p.m. at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Austin Tuesday for a political rally.

The rally marks the final week of his 49-day statewide "Drive for Texas" campaign around the state. During this campaign, O'Rourke has worked to visit every part of the state over the summer, including more than 70 events in more than 65 counties.

"This summer of travel to dozens of small towns and big cities focused on the popular things that Democrats, Republicans and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state," the O'Rourke campaign said in a press release. "The 49-day Drive for Texas also focused on uniting Texans to overcome Abbott’s extremism — from his total ban on abortion with no exception for rape or incest, to defunding public schools, driving up inflation and blocking commonsense measures to keep kids and communities safe."

Tuesday's event will include live music by Money Chicha and DJ EPZ. It kicks off around 5 p.m. at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, and it is open to the public.

Also on Tuesday, O'Rourke's opponent, incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, will be in Laredo, where he is set to receive the Broadband Trailblazer Award. Abbott is expected to host a press conference with MileOne and AT&T to discuss work being done across Texas to expand broadband access.

