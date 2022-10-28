Bernie Sanders making appearances in Austin this weekend

Texas voters have three opportunities to hear from Sen. Sanders.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Democratic presidential candidate and current U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a couple stops in Austin this weekend.

On Saturday, Sanders will be joining Greg Casar, the Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35, and State Rep. Erin Zwiener for a "Get Out The Vote" rally and march at Sewell Park at Texas State University.

The event will begin around 3 p.m. at Sewell Park, with a march to the polling location at the LBJ Student Center set for 4:10 p.m.

Afterward, Sanders and Casar will join Congressman Lloyd Doggett in Austin at the Texas AFL-CIO for a labor-focused rally to celebrate recent union wins in the Austin area. That event begins around 5:15 p.m.

Sanders will wrap up his time in Austin for the "Our Future is Now" tour with NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action at Historic Scoot Inn at 8 p.m.

This event is described as a youth voter mobilization rally, featuring live music. Information on this event is included in the tweet below.

Join me, @MoveOn, @NextGenAmerica and @BernieSanders at the Our Future is Now Tour this Saturday in Austin, Texas!



We’re meeting young people where they’re at & bringing Bernie with us to ensure we protect our rights! RSVP: https://t.co/TxFDwrarkH pic.twitter.com/AL7cfnU7U4 — Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez (@cristinanextgen) October 27, 2022

