x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vote Texas

Bernie Sanders making appearances in Austin this weekend

Texas voters have three opportunities to hear from Sen. Sanders.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Democratic presidential candidate and current U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a couple stops in Austin this weekend.

On Saturday, Sanders will be joining Greg Casar, the Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35, and State Rep. Erin Zwiener for a "Get Out The Vote" rally and march at Sewell Park at Texas State University.

The event will begin around 3 p.m. at Sewell Park, with a march to the polling location at the LBJ Student Center set for 4:10 p.m.

The public can RSVP here.

Afterward, Sanders and Casar will join Congressman Lloyd Doggett in Austin at the Texas AFL-CIO for a labor-focused rally to celebrate recent union wins in the Austin area. That event begins around 5:15 p.m.

The public can RSVP for this event here.

Sanders will wrap up his time in Austin for the "Our Future is Now" tour with NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action at Historic Scoot Inn at 8 p.m.

This event is described as a youth voter mobilization rally, featuring live music. Information on this event is included in the tweet below.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage

One year later, twin boys still hopeful they'll find a forever family

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out