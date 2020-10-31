Why Austin voters are optimistic about the future of Texas

Will Texas turn blue? Voters and local political groups weigh in.

AUSTIN, Texas — For decades, Texas has been considered a red state, but Democrats are hopeful this election could be different, turning the Lone Star State blue.

On Friday, the last day for early voting in Texas, KVUE spoke with voters and local committee groups about why they are optimistic about the future.

Melissa Acosta suited up in Wonder Woman attire, accompanied by her young son, Evan, who was dressed as Captain America, and they stood outside of the Boys and Girls Club polling location in Mueller.

"Thanks for voting!" said little Evan.

When asked why Acosta felt compelled to dress up and thank people, she said, "I was just really inspired by the feedback I had by posting my voting photo that it kind of gave me some some fire, spreading positivity and messages of hope. Again thanking people for voting if they haven't already."

Blowing past the 2016 turnout, Texans are showing up this year, with more than 9 million votes already cast. Some are voting for the very first time after feeling inspired over the past several months.

"I'm hoping for more positive change, basically voted so my future can be better for my kids," said Austin resident Neidi Galvan.

For others, voting is something they never miss.

"It's the first time I've seen so many voters coming out early. We'll see what happens. I think there's a lot of optimism to see what the future of Texas looks like," said Marcus Harris

As for whether Texas will be red like usual, or turn blue, Keir Murray with the House Democratic Campaign Committee said this is a different year.

"We have upwards of two dozen candidates and incumbents running for the Texas House who we think are all doing well in their respective races, and we feel very good about winning nine or more seats and flipping the Texas House of Representatives, " said Murray.

KVUE reached out to the Republican State Leadership Committee, but it wasn't available for an interview.