League of Women Voters hosting drive-thru voter registration events at Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane

The events will be held throughout the month of September at the Alamo Drafthouse on West Slaughter Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans have until Oct. 5 to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election, and the Austin-area chapter of the League of Women Voters is trying to make it easier.

The group is hosting a series of drive-thru voter registration events at the Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane throughout the month of September. The events will be held on Monday, Sept. 21; Tuesday, Sept. 22; Monday, Sept. 28; and Tuesday, Sept. 29. Each event will run from noon until 7 p.m.

In addition to curbside voter registration, the League of Women Voters will have mail-in ballot applications, election information and census information available for those who stop by.

Are you registered to vote? Is your information up-to-date? For National Voter Registration Day, we will safely help you at our Drive-Thru Voter Registration event on Sept 21 & 22 AND Sept 28 & 29 from Noon to 7 pm at Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane (5701 W Slaughter Ln). pic.twitter.com/JghtKLmC5Z — LeagueWomenVotersATX (@lwvATX) September 11, 2020

"Whether you're new to the county, just need to update your address, want to pick up an application to vote by mail, we can help you all in a safe manner," the group said on Facebook.

The last day to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 5. Early voting runs from Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

