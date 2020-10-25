2020 Election: Voters going beyond their civic duty

The entire office of Bounce marketing and events volunteered to do poll work.

This year's election has encouraged people to go over and beyond their civic duty of voting.

Businesses are giving freebies in exchange for "I voted" stickers. And voters on social media have gone the extra mile to encourage their followers to vote early.

The COO of Bounce Marketing and Events, Drex Earle, said their entire office signed up to work the polls this year.

"We've kind of talked about it in the past, but nobody has really kind of galvanized the whole group to really do it," said Earle.

Shermayne Crawford, senior publicist for Bounce, said this is the first time everyone in the office will be working the polls on Election Day.

"With everything going on, you know, we kind of just wanted to do our part," said Crawford. "Knowing that the older population is usually the one working the poll and they're like most at risk to get COVID."

Crawford added, "So we have a young, healthy office and I think that that was really important for us to feel like we're giving back in some way right now."

Bounce has a small office with six employees, but they are taking their efforts up a notch to make a bigger impact by donating their earnings from working the polls to charity.

"All of us have kind of our favorite charities," said Crawford. "Locally, mine is Posada Esperanza. "They're transitional housing for immigrant mothers and children and so right now, especially, they're in huge need."

While it's too late to sign up as a Travis County poll worker, Dana DeBeauvoir said there are other positions to fill.

"Please call us if you want to work," said DeBeauvoir, Travis County clerk. "There's always plenty of work to do."

Earle encourages people who are able to lend a helping hand to get out and do so.

"Get involved because this is probably the most important election of our lifetime," said Earle. "You've got another 10 days to really make an impact. You don't want to look back on it and say, 'oh, I should have done more.'"

Early voting ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.