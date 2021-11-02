Austin’s Prop B passes in November 2021 election

Prop B will allow Austin to trade about 9 acres of parkland on South Lakeshore Boulevard in exchange for 48 acres of waterfront land and a new maintenance facility.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters passed Proposition B, which allows the City of Austin to trade parkland for waterfront land, in the November 2021 election.

It was one of two Austin propositions on the Nov. 2 ballot. The results were 73% to 27%.

Prop B will allow the City of Austin to trade about 9 acres of parkland on South Lakeshore Boulevard in exchange for 48 acres of waterfront land and a new maintenance facility.

The 9-acre property is currently the Central Maintenance Complex for the Austin Parks and Recreation Department. Prop B’s passing means it can now be conveyed or leased through a public bidding process, according to the ballot.

The property is located next to Oracle America at 2525 S. Lakeshore Blvd. Oracle is expected to bid on it.

The City is planning to build another maintenance facility for the Parks and Rec Department on City-owned land. The ballot also says, if passed, Prop B allows Austin to remove the Fiesta Gardens’ maintenance and turn it into parkland.

The 48 acres of waterfront land are “contiguous to an existing City park.”

The City of Austin is accepting mail-in ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Voting in November election ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day in Texas. Early voting started on Monday, Oct. 18, and ended on Friday, Oct. 29.