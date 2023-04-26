Breaking down the differences between Austin's Prop A and Prop B

Example video title will go here for this video

To save you time and help educate voters on the ballot propositions, KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content is showing the differences, line by line.

Why are there two props on the ballot?

Many sections of the ordinances the propositions would put in place are the exact same – verbatim. But the differences between the two – the words and phrases that are in Prop A but do not appear in Prop B – give voters a choice between enacting a more robust oversight policy, enacting one that is less stringent or leaving the policy in the hands of the mayor and city council.

Two competing citizen petitions resulted in two propositions on the ballot. Proposition A and Proposition B both aim to enact the Austin Police Oversight Act. And that's not where the similarities in the two measures end.

This May, Austin voters will decide if they want to enact a new ordinance governing police oversight in the city.

The only other difference in what you'll see on the ballot is the goal of the ordinances. Prop A aims to "deter police misconduct and brutality" by strengthening the City's police oversight. Prop B just aims to strengthen police oversight.

Prop A comes from Equity Action , a criminal justice reform group. Prop B is the work of Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability , a political action committee almost entirely funded by the Austin Police Association.

The language on the ballot for Prop A and Prop B is incredibly similar, so let's highlight the differences.

This was all happening as the City and the Austin Police Association were in talks about a new police contract. Oversight was a major factor in those negotiations, and the council wanted to wait to see the results of the May election before agreeing to a contract with the association.

In November 2022, Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability initiated its own ordinance petition to enact an almost identical version of the "Austin Police Oversight Act." That petition was certified in February 2023, and the council – who again could only decide between adopting the ordinance as written or letting voters decide – voted to send the measure to Austin voters.

Last summer, Equity Action started a petition to enact the "Austin Police Oversight Act." The Austin City Council had two options – adopt the ordinance as it was written by Equity Action or send it to the voters to decide. In September 2022, the council decided to let voters weigh in.

The act outlines the duties of the police chief in police oversight and both have clauses to ensure police transparency. The overall difference between the propositions is how they go about achieving the end goal. Prop A would be require more robust oversight than Prop B.

Both Prop A and Prop B would enact a city ordinance called the "Austin Police Oversight Act." Under both propositions, the ordinance would dictate the role and powers of the Office of Police Oversight and the Community Police Review Commission.

Breaking down the ordinances :

Because the ordinances are nearly identical, finding the differences between the two can take a lot of time and a careful eye. To make it easier for you to learn the differences, Ashley Goudeau, KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, combed through the ordinances to find the differences.

Here's what she found:

Chapter 2-15-3 Office of Police Oversight

The sections of the ordinances dealing specifically with the Office of Police Oversight contain numerous differences. You can read about them and see the language of the ordinances below.

When laying out the duties of the office, Prop A would allow the office to receive anonymous complaints and compliments about Austin police. Prop B does not allow this.

Prop A would require the office to make disciplinary recommendations to the police chief after an investigation of officer conduct. Prop B only requires those recommendations after investigations of misconduct.

Both propositions would require the office to make recommendations to the city manager and police chief about potential violations. But Prop A goes even further in its version of this clause and requires at least a preliminary investigation of every complaint. And the recommendations have to be given to the police chief before he makes a decision on discipline.

Both propositions want the office to analyze all force incident data, but under Prop B, the office would only look at data that's been prepared and released by the Austin Police Department. In Prop A, the office would analyze all the data and also conduct random assessments of use of force reviews and random audits of body camera video.

Prop A has a more robust list of information the office would have to make public, including the outcomes of complaints, officer discipline and a list of lawsuits and settlements filed against the City for officer misconduct. Prop B doesn't call for that information to be released to the public.

When investigating police misconduct, Prop A would give the director of the Office of Police Oversight or their designated staff access to records and personnel with relevant information about an investigation. Under Prop B, they only get access to the records.

In addition to these changes, there are clauses governing the Office of Police Oversight in the Prop A ordinance that are not in the ordinance tied to Prop B.

Under Prop A, the office would participate in investigations of officer conduct, including those stemming from anonymous complaints. And the office would have the right to gather evidence and directly interview witnesses.

The office would also determine training requirements for members of the Community Police Review Commission.

Under Prop A, the director of the Office of Police Oversight and their designees would have direct access to databases of use of force incident reports.

And lastly, Prop A would require the director of the office to give the public more information about APD, including a summary of all complaint outcomes; detailed information about incidents where they believe an officer should be disciplined, including the officer's name; and more.

Again, these four provisions are in Prop A but not in Prop B.

