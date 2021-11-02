Where you can vote in the Nov. 2 election in Austin

Many are wondering where they can vote in Austin this Nov. 2 election.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Nov. 2 election is here, and voting locations in Austin are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, if you get in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to cast your ballot.

There are some important items on the ballot this November election, including eight state propositions that would amend the Texas Constitution, the controversial police staffing Proposition A and Proposition B.

According to the Travis County Clerk's website, there are dozens of polling locations to choose from in the Austin area. Here's an interactive map:

You can also see a list of voting locations in Travis County here.

In Travis County, you can vote at any polling location in the county as long as you're registered. There are some counties in Texas that don't allow you to vote at any location in the county you reside in. To see if the county you live in allows you to vote anywhere in your county, click here.

If you are only allowed to vote at certain locations, you can find out your polling location on the Texas secretary of state’s website.

Need to know if you're registered to vote? Don't know what you need to bring when you vote? We answered those questions, as well as other frequently asked voting questions in our November election voter guide.

For the latest election coverage, visit KVUE.com/VoteTexas. For results on Election Day, visit KVUE.com/Elections.