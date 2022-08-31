Meet the candidates running for mayor of Austin

Current mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit and cannot run for re-election.

AUSTIN, Texas — It may not feel like it, but the November election is right around the corner.

Aug. 22 was the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run for mayor of Austin, so we now know who voters can choose between to take the city's top job.

Below is a bit about each of the seven candidates whose names will be on the November ballot.

Bradshaw is a southeast Austin resident. On his paperwork, he listed his occupation as a security guard. According to his campaign Facebook page, his goal is to "make Austin better."

According to his campaign website, Campero Brual was raised in South Austin. He works three part-time jobs, as well as a legislative internship at the Texas State Capitol. He is also studying government and history at the University of Texas at Austin.

Campero Brual says he strives to be the "new face of Austin politics," and he wants Austin to "no longer be a city represented by out of touch millionaires who pretend to understand the real struggles of the people living and working in Austin."

According to her campaign website, Israel has been an Austinite since 1982. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and served in the Ann Richards administration before becoming a realtor and, later, a member of the Texas House of Representatives.

Israel pledges to be a "mayor for ALL of Austin" and says that the city "deserves a mayor who works for the people who live here and who build the city around us: our teachers, construction workers, students, public service workers, artists, musicians, technologists, developers, and so many more."

Nix describes herself as a "body positive activist" and her work includes personal training and performance art. Her campaign website states that she wishes to maintain Austin's reputation as an arts city by saving affordable creative spaces and amplifying "weirdo voices," including artists and marginalized communities. Nix also advocates for more shade at Capital Metro bus stops.

Spellman is the co-founder of Ultimate Face Cosmetics and the co-founder of the annual Peace, Love, and Happiness Ride with John Paul DeJoria, founder of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products and a long-time friend of Spellman's.

Spellman says he is running for mayor of Austin to "represent those that don't see their values or priorities confined to strict party lines." He says his campaign is based on critical thinking and accountability, and that it's important to give voters an option of a "purple" party to reverse what he describes as the current "us versus them" political mentality.

Virden, a real estate broker, says that her business and management experience makes her the strongest candidate for mayor. "It is the lack of experience and the lack of competent, common-sense leadership that has permitted our most serious problems to grow," she says on her campaign website.

Some of Virden's issues include lowering property tax bills, providing "needed funding" to the Austin Police Department and fully enforcing the public camping ban with no exceptions.

Watson is both a former Austin mayor and a former state senator. He says on his campaign website that his experience leading Austin for just over four years, in addition to his time in the Texas Legislature, proves that he is "successful in getting things done and creating transformational change."

Watson's main priorities include the city's rising cost of living, homelessness, systemic racism and transportation.

Austinites will choose their new mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 8. To see the candidates running for various city council seats, click here.

